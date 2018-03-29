sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,04 Euro		-0,04
-0,36 %
WKN: A1J5JU ISIN: US26817R1086 Ticker-Symbol: DYE 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DYNEGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DYNEGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,179
11,197
17:11
11,18
11,20
17:11