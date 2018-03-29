

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays plc (BARC.L, BCS) agreed to pay $2 billion or 1.420 billion pounds in civil penalties to settle an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into its marketing of residential mortgage-backed securities between 2005 and 2007.



The company said that the penalty will be recognised in the first-quarter of 2018. This will result in a pro forma negative impact on the 31 December 2017 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of approximately 45 basis points.



The settlement resolves all actual and potential civil claims by the DoJ relating to Barclays' securitisation, underwriting and sale of mortgage-backed securities in the period 2005-2007.



Barclays said it remains its intention to pay a dividend of 6.5 pence for 2018.



