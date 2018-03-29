QUANTUM MEDICAL TRANSPORT, INC.: Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Shareholders Update

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. (OTC PINK: DRWN) management wanted to take this opportunity to update our shareholders regarding the ICO process and earnings guidance outlook for 2018. The company experienced some technical difficulties in launching its Pre-ICO and finally the ICO whereby many of our retail investors were contacting the company indicating the buy button was not working to allow them to make purchases. We have addressed those concerns and the website has been updated.

Our campaign has been extended and our token sale will continue to offer the 50% discount for purchasers. We have not updated the tokens sold tab on the website because we only post finalized sales in which the company has received funds. We are working with participants to finalize sales as quickly as possible. The ICO token purchase process is not as simple as a credit card or pay pal purchase, it requires digital wallet purchase and accredited investor vetting with KYC/AML due diligence. There are some potential investors that do not have a digital wallet and have never participated in an ICO offering, so this presents a learning curve for them. We have been presenting to accredited and institutional investors to make direct ICO investments with the company in support of our technology project and we believe we will get those commitments.

We will be releasing our quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 2, 2018. We expect earnings for 2018 to at least double over last year through acquisition of a targeted EHR/EMR software development company. We expect to grow sales by more than 20% organically through new business in 2018. We are hopeful that the release of our QuantH Medical Blockchain Technology version 1.0 will occur in the last quarter of the year and sales and marketing to our existing customer base will begin adding a boost to revenue for the end of the year.

About Quantum Medical Transport/United Ambulance/QuantH

QUANTUM MEDICAL TRANSPORT, INC. /UNITED AMBULANCE, LLC is a medical technology and transportation company. The company is developing a proprietary medical blockchain technology for secure data storage and data transfer in a HIPPA compliant manner. We also provide emergency and non-emergency medical transportation services in the State of Texas. The Company provides basic and advanced life support ground transport in an emergency and non-emergency setting, 24 hours a day, and seven days a week.The Company makes both local and regional out-of-town services available on a daily dispatch basis.

Management remains focused on providing prompt, high-quality patient care at the Advanced and Basic Life Support levels. Employees will work diligently to achieve goals while maintaining the highest standards of care.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as believes, expects, may, will, intends, plans, should, seeks, pro forma, anticipates, estimates, continues, or other variations thereof (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of strategies, plans or intentions.A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements, including those discussed under Risk Factors and Our Business. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons.

