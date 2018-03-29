Šiauliai, Lithuania, 2018-03-29 16:09 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, the address Tilžes st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai Lithuania



The following events took place and the resolutions were made according to agenda issues during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 29 March 2018:



1. Presentation of the consolidated annual report.



The consolidated Annual Report was introduced (enclosed).



1. Presentation of the audit company's conclusion.



The conclusions of the independent auditor were announced (enclosed).



1. Comments and proposals of the Supervisory Council.



The comments and proposals of the Bank's Supervisory Council were announced.



1. Approval of the financial statements of 2017.



The set of financial statements for 2017 was approved (enclosed).



1. Allocation of Bank's profit.



The allocation of profit (loss) of the Bank was approved (enclosed).



According to approved profit allocation dividends will be paid: 0.005 eur (1.72%) for one ordinary registered 0.29 eur par value share.



1. Authorized capital increase from the Bank's funds.



The resolution was made to increase the authorized capital of the Bank by EUR 26,273,197.86 from unallocated profit issuing 90,597,234 ordinary registered shares with EUR 0.29 nominal value. To distribute issued shares to the shareholders free of charge in proportion to the total nominal value of shares owned by them at the end of the day of accounting of rights of the Meeting (20%).



1. Approval of a new version of the Charter of the Bank



The resolution was made:



1. to approve new version of the Charter of the Bank (enclosed). 2. to authorize Chief Executive Officer of the Bank to sign the amended Charter and to register amended Charter in compliance with the order set for by the laws after receiving a permit from the supervisory authorities.



1. Election of an audit company.



The resolution was made:



1. to elect an independent audit company PricewaterhouseCoopers UAB for inspection of the Bank's and Group's annual consolidated financial statements and the consolidated annual report for the year of 2018 and 2019. 2. to set the annual remuneration for auditing the Group's consolidated annual statements for 2018 and 2019 not exceeding EUR 85.5 thousand (excluding VAT) including EUR 39.5 thousand (excluding VAT) - for auditing the Bank.



Additional information regarding dividends and free shares.



Dividends allocated by the Meeting and free shares shall be distributed in proportion to the number of shares owned by the shareholders at the end of the day of accounting of rights. The day of accounting of rights is 13 April 2018.



Chief Executive Officer Vytautas Sinius



Deputy Director of the Markets and Treasury Department Pranas Gedgaudas provides additional information and is available on tel.: +370 41 595653.



