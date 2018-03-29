Šiauliai, Lithuania, 2018-03-29 16:12 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, the address Tilžes st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania



We are providing the Annual information for 2017 which consists of the audited annual consolidated financial statements of Šiauliu bankas AB and its group, independent auditor's report and the consolidated annual report.



Head of Finance and Risk Management Division Donatas Savickas shall provide additional information on the stock event and is available on tel. +370 41 595 602.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=671516