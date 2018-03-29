The FTSE 100 was on the up the day before the long Easter weekend, with miners and supermarket groups leading the way. Private hospital owner Mediclinic International was top of the leaderboard after confirming that Ronnie van der Merwe would be its next permanent chief executive, having been chief clinical officer and CEO designate since last summer. He will succeed Danie Meintjes on 1 June. Barclays popped late in the session after settling with the US Department of Justice for a $2bn fine ...

