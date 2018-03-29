Barclays has settled its long-running case with America's Department of Justice over its alleged conduct involving mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the Great Financial Crisis ahead of schedule. The lender has agreed to pay the DoJ $2.0bn (£1.42bn) in civil penalties in exchange for the dismissal of the US government's ammended complaint. Just the day before, analysts at Credit Suisse had pegged the quantum of the settlement at £1.5bn, telling clients it expected litigation with the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...