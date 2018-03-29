Supply chain solutions provider RM2 International saw its share price plummet on Thursday following the exit of two board members and after announcing a conditional share placing. Frédéric de Mevius and John Walsh, the latter of which was originally the chief executive of the company, both stepped down from their respective roles as non-executive directors with immediate effect, with the Board thanking them for the "significant contribution" they had made. Meanwhile, RM2 International proposed ...

