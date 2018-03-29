Personal income and spending advanced a tad more quickly than expected last month, alongside a modest increase in price pressures. Incomes rose by 0.4% month-on-month while personal consumption expenditures were ahead by 0.2%, according to the Department of Commerce. Both variations were exactly in-line with economists' forecasts, although Commerce revised higher its PCE estimate for December, by one tenth of a percentage point, to 0.5%. At the headline level, the PCE price deflator picked-up ...

