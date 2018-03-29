The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level since January 1973 last week, according to data released by the Labor Department on Thursday. Jobless claims dropped by 12,000 to 215,000 from the previous week's level, which was revised down by 2,000. Economists had been expecting claims of 230,000. Meanwhile, the four-week moving average came in at 224,500, down 500 from the previous week's average, which was revised up by 1,250 to 225,000. The four-week average ...

