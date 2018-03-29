AECI LIMITED

TIMELINE FOR APPOINTMENT OF EXTERNAL AUDITOR

Shareholders and prospective bondholders are referred to the SENS announcement of 4 December 2017 indicating that the Company would appoint a new external auditor, for the current financial year ending on 31 December 2018, and would announce this appointment by no later than 31 March 2018.

Although the selection process is close to completion, AECI is not in a position to finalise this appointment or make this announcement as anticipated. The Company is confident, however, that the appointment and the related announcement will be communicated to the market by no later than Monday, 16 April 2018.

29 March 2018

