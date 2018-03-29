IDenta Corp.: IDenta Corp - 2017 Annual Report and 2018 Forecast

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / IDenta Corp. (OTC PINK: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of field drug and explosive detection kits and unique forensic products. Today IDenta Corp published its annual financial statement for 2017. The report shows a modest increase in sales and revenues, which along with a decrease in expenses, resulted in a significant increase in gross profit. 2017 was a year of major changes and challenges in the company including new officers, new products, and IDenta's entry into new markets. In addition, IDenta has entered into several new and exciting partnerships.

Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta Corp, stated, "2018 has already been a very productive year. Revenues to date, along with contracted committed purchases to take place over the next few months, will soon exceed total revenues from 2017. IDenta has become the exclusive provider of field test units for the Armed Forces of Germany and for all French Government Security Forces. IDenta has entered the challenging and complex Brazilian and Japanese markets. Inroads have also been made into the Australian market as well as a number of markets in Africa. The company will put forth major efforts in 2018 to better penetrate the US, Indian and Chinese markets. IDenta is making all necessary adjustments in order to improve sales in these countries which have tremendous potential for the company. IDenta's major and achievable goals for 2018 include a doubling of sales compared to 2017, continued activity in the capital markets and taking all possible actions for the benefit of our shareholders."

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary IDenta Ltd has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive detection kits. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

