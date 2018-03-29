Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2018) - Aleafia Health Inc. (TSXV: ALEF) ("Aleafia Health") or (the "Company", formerly, Canabo Medical Inc.) is pleased to provide further information subsequent to the completion of its completed business combination with Aleafia Inc. ("Aleafia") and Canabo Medical Inc.

As the combined entity moves forward, the Company has entered an accelerated growth phase on multiple fronts. Building on the foundation of a nationwide clinic network with a large active patient base and an aggressive expansion strategy for cultivation of medicinal cannabis. The Company believes that it is poised for unprecedented growth.

The network of 23 nationwide clinics currently supports over 24,000 active medical cannabis patients and is receiving upwards of 2000 physician patient referrals per month. The Company's patient centric focus from condition to strain produces unparalleled patient care. The Company plans to add additional clinics in strategic locations across Canada in the near term.

Aleafia received its ACMPR cultivation license in October of 2017. The company began cultivation at the facility in late February and expects to complete its first harvest in the next few weeks in preparation of the anticipated receipt of the ACMPR sales and distribution license.

Aleafia has begun an expansion strategy to increase cultivation capacity from its current abilities. Initial expansion of up to 150,000 square feet growing space at the Scugog location is in the permit stage and once permits are received, it is expected that construction will commence immediately.

Aleafia is also pursuing additional separate locations for cannabis cultivation to further expedite its expansion plans.

"The last little while has been a whirlwind," said Julian Fantino, Executive Chairman. "And we have come a long way in a very short amount of time. We continue to be in a position of strong and rapid growth and look forward to continuing to deliver on our plan."

Overview of Aleafia

Aleafia Health Inc. operates the Aleafia Total Health Network (the "Aleafia Network") in Vaughan, Ontario. Aleafia Health seeks to make a difference in cannabinoid therapy delivery by providing an interconnected medical service model. While most clinical programs are geared primarily towards post injury rehabilitation, the Aleafia Network is focused on the strong link between early intervention and successful treatment. The intent is to manage health through a patient focused, assessment based and interdisciplinary resourced organization.

Aleafia Health also now wholly owns and operates Cannabinoid Medical Clinics (CMClinics) which is Canada's largest physician led referral-only clinics for medical cannabis. Established in 2014, Aleafia Helath now has 23 clinics across Canada with additional locations planned to open in 2018. Aleafia Health operates referral-only medical clinics dedicated to evaluate the suitability of prescribing and monitoring cannabinoid treatments for patients suffering from chronic disabling illnesses. Clinics operated by Aleafia Health are staffed by physicians and qualified health care practitioners specifically trained to assess patient suitability for cannabinoid treatment, recommend treatment regimes and monitor treatment progress.

Aleafia Inc. owns 100% of Aleafia Farms Inc., a licensed producer under the Health Canada Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR), as well as the land and building in Scugog, Ontario where the facility operates. Aleafia acquired Aleafia Farms to directly support the Aleafia Network as a vertically integrated business model.

