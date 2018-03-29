Technavio market research analysts forecast the global electric kettle market to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global electric kettle market by material type (stainless steel, plastic, and glass), by end-user (residential and commercial), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increased demand for transparent electric kettles as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global electric kettle market:

Increased demand for transparent electric kettles

The demand and preference for transparent electric kettles has been increasing across the globe because they allow users to monitor the cooking or the boiling process. Transparent kettles are also known as modern kettles and are mostly manufactured using glass or hard plastic and are featured with modern technology.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for home, kitchen, and large appliances, "The features of extra-effective and efficient applications equipped in the kettle by vendors operating in the global electric kettle market prevent overheating or overcooking and assist in saving energy. These transparent electric kettles are usually preferred by modern homemakers and commercial food joints who desire to improve the ambiance. Such advances are expected to propel the market during the forecast period."

Global electric kettle market segmentation

Of the two major end-users, the residential segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 89% of the market. This was due to the increased adoption of electric kettles by household for boiling water, making several beverages, and for instant cooking. Furthermore, the busy lifestyle of the residential population drives the use of electric kettles for multiple purposes.

In 2017, APAC led the market with a share of more than 44% because of the increased adoption of electric kettle by the residential users and commercial users such as hotels, restaurants, and cafes in the region. This region is expected to post steady growth during the forecast period.

