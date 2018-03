LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Plc. (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley's total remuneration rose 13 percent to $13.4 million in 2017 from 2016.



The company said executive director remuneraion reflected its strong operational and financial performance, and was in line with a new, more demanding remuneration policy that was approved last year.



Some of Mr. Dudley's pay related to long-term performance shares granted on an old policy, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX