Nucala (mepolizumab; GlaxoSmithKline) is a humanized monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody that binds to interleukin (IL)-5, which plays a significant role in the activation, proliferation, and differentiation of eosinophils. The drug inhibits the binding of IL-5 to the receptors on the surface of eosinophils, thereby reducing blood, tissue, and sputum eosinophil levels. Nucala gained US and EU approvals for use in asthma in November 2015 and December 2015, respectively. In Japan, the drug was approved in March 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Profiles

Nucala: Asthma

Nucala: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

List of Figures

Figure 1: Spiriva sales for asthma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 2: Symbicort for asthma SWOT analysis

Figure 3: Nucala sales for asthma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 4: The author's drug assessment summary of Symbicort in asthma

Figure 5: Symbicort sales for asthma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

List of Tables

Table 1: Nucala drug profile

Table 2: Nucala pivotal trial data in asthma

Table 3: Nucala late-phase trial data in asthma

Table 4: Nucala Phase III trials in asthma

Table 5: Nucala drug profile

Table 6: Phase III clinical trials for Nucala in COPD

Table 7: Trelegy Ellipta Phase III trials in asthma

