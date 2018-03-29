The "Drug Analysis: Nucala" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nucala (mepolizumab; GlaxoSmithKline) is a humanized monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody that binds to interleukin (IL)-5, which plays a significant role in the activation, proliferation, and differentiation of eosinophils. The drug inhibits the binding of IL-5 to the receptors on the surface of eosinophils, thereby reducing blood, tissue, and sputum eosinophil levels. Nucala gained US and EU approvals for use in asthma in November 2015 and December 2015, respectively. In Japan, the drug was approved in March 2016.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Profiles
- Nucala: Asthma
- Nucala: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
List of Figures
Figure 1: Spiriva sales for asthma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Figure 2: Symbicort for asthma SWOT analysis
Figure 3: Nucala sales for asthma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Figure 4: The author's drug assessment summary of Symbicort in asthma
Figure 5: Symbicort sales for asthma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
List of Tables
Table 1: Nucala drug profile
Table 2: Nucala pivotal trial data in asthma
Table 3: Nucala late-phase trial data in asthma
Table 4: Nucala Phase III trials in asthma
Table 5: Nucala drug profile
Table 6: Phase III clinical trials for Nucala in COPD
Table 7: Trelegy Ellipta Phase III trials in asthma
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zp234j/nucala?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005716/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Asthma Drugs