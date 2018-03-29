

31(st) March 2018



Welney Plc ('Welney' or the 'Company')



Interim Results for the six months period to 31 December 2017



Chairman's Statement



Welney Plc is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 6 months period to 31 December 2017. Operational costs for the period amounted to £37k for the 6 months to December 2017 compared to £36k for the 6 months to December 2016 and continue to keep costs to a minimum whilst it continues to look for investment opportunities.



The Board continues to review a number potential acquisitions and proposals which is reliant on new investment being achieved by virtue of equity or loan capital.



The company continues to be supported by loans arranged by the company's directors.



Further announcements will be made in due course.



Darren Edmonston Chairman



Welney Plc Unaudited Profit and Loss Account Six months ended 31 December 2017



+------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ | | 6 months ended | 6 months ended | | | 31(st) Dec 2017| 31(st) Dec 2016| +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ | | GBP '000| GBP '000| +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Revenue | - | - | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Other Income | - | - | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ | | | | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Gross Profit | - | - | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ | | | | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Administrative Expenses | (32,394)| (30,556)| +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ | | | | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Operating (Loss) | (32,394)| (30,556)| +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ | | | | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Interest payable | | (5,830)| | | (4,724) | | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ | | | | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ |Profit / (Loss) on | (37,118)| (36,386)| |ordinary activities | | | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+ | | | | +------------------------+--------------------------+--------------------------+



Welney Plc Balance Sheet as at 31 December 2017



+------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ | | 6 months ended | 6 months| | | 31(st) Dec 2017| ended 31(st) | | | | Dec 2016| +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ | | GBP '000| GBP '000| +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ | | | | +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Current assets | | | +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Trade and other | -| -| |receivables | | | +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Debtors | 11,346| 16,950| +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Cash and cash | -| -| |equivalents | | | +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Investments | 1,567| 1,567| +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ | | | | +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Total Assets | 12,913| 18,517| +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ | | | | +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Current Liabilities | | | +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Trade and other payables| (37,455)| (16,343)| +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ | | | | +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Net Current Assets | (24,542)| 2,174| +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ | | | | +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Long term Liabilities | (209,250)| (159,585)| +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ | | | | +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Net (Liabilities) | (233,792)| (157,411)| +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ | | | | +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Shareholders' Equity | | | +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Share Capital | 1,545,511| 1,545,511| +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Share Premium Reserve | 1,562,336| 1,562,336| +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Loan note Reserve | 10,714| 10,714| +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Share option Reserve | -| 132,240| +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Reserves | (3,352,353)| (3,408,122)| +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ | | | | +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+ |Shareholders' deficit | (233,792)| (157,411)| +------------------------+---------------------------+-------------------------+



The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.



The directors of Welney Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.



