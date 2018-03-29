Edison Issues Update on Immutep (IMMP)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) (ASX: IMM) has entered a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co (MSD) for a Phase II study to evaluate eftilagimod alpha (IMP321) plus Keytruda in lung, head and neck and ovarian cancers. It is positive to see Immutep collaborating with a leading immunotherapy company, with three new indications added to its ongoing studies in breast cancer and melanoma. It has raised A$6.9m through a placement and has opened a share purchase plan to raise up to A$10m. We increase our valuation to A$439m (vs A$272m) or A$0.14/share (vs A$0.12/share).

We have rolled forward our DCF model, added the three new IMP321 indications and updated our forecasts for the capital raise and H118 results. Our valuation has increased to A$439m (vs A$272m) or A$0.14/share (vs A$0.12/share).

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison:

Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Dr Dennis Hulme, +61 (0)2 9258 1161

Maxim Jacobs, +1 646 653 7027

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube: www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison