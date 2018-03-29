A US$600,000 investment has been secured by EcoEnergy to help it provide off-grid solar PV solutions to 10,000 rural households in Pakistan.The debt finance deal was struck between Pakistan-based EcoEnergy and SIMA, a social investment advisor and manager backed by Dutch and Belgian development banks, AXA, MetLife, the United States Agency for International Development, and the pension fund of the Episcopalian and Lutheran churches. The capital provided to EcoEnergy will help scale up its operations in Pakistan, specifically by enabling it to purchase solar home systems, technology and services ...

