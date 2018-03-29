

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Cruise Line has officially taken delivery of its 26th ship, Carnival Horizon. A traditional maritime handover ceremony of the 133,500-ton ship was held at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy on Wednesday.



The 3,954-passenger ship, a sister ship to Carnival Vista, will reposition to Barcelona, Spain. It will depart on April 2 on an inaugural 13-day voyage in the first of four sailings from the European port.



Carnival Horizon will then operate a trans-Atlantic crossing before arriving in New York on May 23, 2018, for a naming ceremony featuring the ship's godmother, Grammy award-winning musical artist and acclaimed actress Queen Latifah.



After a summer schedule of four-day Bermuda and eight-day Caribbean sailings from New York, Carnival Horizon will reposition to Miami to begin a year-round schedule of six- and eight-day Caribbean cruises starting September 22, 2018.



Carnival Horizon offers several unique features, including a WaterWorks aqua park that has a Dr. Seuss theme as part of the line's exclusive partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises.



The ship also features the line's first teppanyaki restaurant, Bonsai Teppanyaki, and Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse|Brewhouse serving up barbecue favorites created by Food Network star Guy Fieri, along with four new craft beers brewed on board the ship.



Carnival Horizon also offers fun innovations like the SkyRide, a suspended bike track attraction, and an IMAX Theatre. It has two special cabin areas on board - the Havana section with tropics-inspired staterooms and its own pool, and Family Harbor area featuring extra-roomy accommodations and the Family Harbor Lounge.



Further, Carnival Horizon includes food and beverage outlets with both indoor and al fresco seating options at venues such as Bonsai Sushi, Fahrenheit 555 steakhouse and Library Bar.



Less than a week ago, Royal Caribbean Cruises had taken delivery of the world's largest cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas, at STX France shipyard in Saint-Nazare, France. The 228,081 ton-ship measures 238 feet tall and spans 1,188 feet long.



