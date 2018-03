Private healthcare services group Mediclinic announced on Thursday that Ronnie van der Merwe will be installed as chief executive and an executive director from 1 June. Van der Merwe, who's appointment was announced in late November, has been with FTSE 100 listed company Mediclinic for 19 years and has been a member of its executive committee since 2008. Outgoing chief executive Danie Meintjes will remain as a non-executive director until Mediclinic's general meeting on 25 January, while ...

