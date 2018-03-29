GlobalData announced on Thursday that it has conditionally agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of Research Views, a company controlled by Michael Danson and Wayne Lloyd and other minority shareholders. The AIM-traded firm said that, under the terms of the acquisition, 15,957,447 new ordinary shares would be issued to the vendors of Research Views, which equates to £90m based on the volume weighted average price of an existing ordinary share of 564p over the 30 days prior to the ...

