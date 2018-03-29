Technavio market research analysts forecast the global order management market in the telecom sector to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005568/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global order management market in telecom sector from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global order management market in the telecom sector based on type (software and services) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global order management market in the telecom sector

Convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems

Mobile commerce simplifies banking, commercial transactions, and bill payments through the mobile application. It has been considered an appropriate solution to provide banking services in areas where such services and other traditional payment methods are not available. With a view to extending payment services to remote areas, governments around the world are investing heavily in financial institutions to motivate them to extend their services in rural areas. Mobile commerce payment is one of the feasible solutions, which can address this need. Therefore, such initiatives have led to an increase in the adoption of these services in the unbanked population across the globe. This is contributing to the growth of the global order management market in the telecom sector.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for enterprise application, "The mobile commerce vendors are partnering with telecom service providers to offer payment services as a built-in function. Mobile phones that provide Internet connections can be used for billing of telecom orders regardless of the time or location. All these features including mobile banking with Internet features and the availability of smartphones are assisting telecom organizations to extend their services to rural areas, thereby boosting the adoption of order management solutions."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global order management market in the telecom sector segmentation analysis

The software segment dominated the market in the telecom sector in 2017, accounting for a share of approximately 79%. However, it is expected to witness a decline in its market share during the forecast period.

In 2017, the Americas accounted for close to 45% of the total market share. The dominance of the region is mainly because of the overall maturity and growth of the telecom sector as well as the presence of the world's top telecom players in this region.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005568/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com