The "Europe Data Masking Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Data Masking Market would witness market growth of 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023
The fundamental idea behind the use of data masking is to ensure the real data is protected and at the same time having a functional substitute for times when the real data is not necessary. With data masking, the format of data remains intact, and only the values get changed.
The masked data can be altered in various ways, including encryption, character shuffling and character or word substitution. Irrespective of the method chosen, the values have to be changed in ways, making detection or reverse engineering impossible.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Business Function, the market report segments the market into Legal Finance, Sales Marketing, HR Operations, and Others.
- Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Static and Dynamic.
- Based on Deployment Type, the market report segments the market into On-Premise and Cloud.
- Based on Vertical, the Data Masking market segments the market into Retail Ecommerce, Government, BFSI, Healthcare Lifesciences, Media Entertainment, and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Data Masking Market
Chapter 4. Europe Data Masking Market by Type
Chapter 5. Europe Data Masking Market by Deployment Type
Chapter 6. Europe Data Masking Market by Vertical
Chapter 7. Europe Data Masking Market by Country
