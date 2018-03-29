

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc LEI: 213800GQ3JQE2M214C75 Transaction in own shares 29 March 2018



Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc announces that, on 29 March 2018, the Company purchased the following shares to be held in treasury:



No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



Ordinary shares of 0.1p each 223,047 112.6p 1.0%



A shares of 0.1p each 223,047 0.1p 0.6%



Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is as follows:



Voting rights Shares in issue (excluding per share Voting rights treasury)



Ordinary Shares of 0.1 22,038,630 1,000 22,038,630,000 pence each



A shares of 0.1 pence 34,332,155 1 34,332,155 each



Total voting rights 22,072,962,155



