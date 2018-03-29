Regulatory News:

MERCIALYS' (Paris:MERY) shareholders are invited to participate in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting which will be held on first call, on Thursday April 26, 2018 at 10.30 am (CET) at MERCIALYS' head office, 148, rue de l'Université 75007 Paris (France).

All documents pertaining to this Shareholders' Meeting can be consulted and downloaded directly on the Company's website, www.mercialys.com, under the section Investor Shareholders Annual General Meeting

Shareholders' Meeting documents : agenda, presentation and text of draft resolutions

: agenda, presentation and text of draft resolutions Registration Document 2017 Fiscal Year activity of the Company and the subsidiaries, comments on the financial statements, corporate governance, corporate accounts for the financial year and consolidated financial statements, statutory auditors' reports

These same documents may be consulted by shareholders at MERCIALYS' head office (148, rue de l'Université 75007 Paris, France), or may be received by letter post through a simple and free request addressed to: BNP Paribas Securities Services - CTO Service Assemblées Grands Moulins de Pantin 9, rue du Débarcardère 93761 Pantin Cedex (France).

The documents and information related to this General Meeting are available to shareholders under the conditions provided by current legal and regulatory provisions.

MERCIALYS

French corporation (société anonyme) with share capital of Euro 92.049.169

Head office 148, rue de l'Université,

75007 Paris, France

Registered in the Paris and Companies Register (RCS) under no. 424 064 707

