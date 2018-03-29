The latest market research report by Technavio on the global pneumatic positioner marketpredicts a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005610/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pneumatic positioner market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global pneumatic positioner market by end-user (oil and gas industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, water and wastewater treatment industry, and metals and mining industry) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global pneumatic positioner market, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

Growing demand for customized pneumatic positioners: a major market driver

Increase in use of smart positioners: emerging market trend

EMEA dominated the global pneumatic positioner market in 2017, accounting for a share of more than 35%

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Growing demand for customized pneumatic positioners: a major market driver

The growing demand for customized pneumatic positioners is one of the major factors driving the global pneumatic positioner market. Vendors of valve positioners are providing a variety of customizable products to differentiate themselves and sustain competition. These customizable options are assisting end-users in selecting appropriate products based on requirements. For instance, in the chemical industry, valve positioners should possess an anti-corrosion coating. This is because these positioners are exposed to several chemically harsh liquids.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation, "The vendors are providing customizable options to end-users in terms of body materials and coatings of the positioners. This aids the end-users in choosing specified customized products to suit their applications."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increase in use of smart positioners: emerging market trend

The latest trend that has been gaining momentum in the market is the rising use of smart/digital valve positioners. These positioners can collect data about the valves. They can be utilized in analyzing the functioning of the valves and manufacturing analytical models, which help in improving the operational efficiency of plants. Most end-users use smart positioners as they are more efficient than other positioners.

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, EMEA led the global pneumatic positioner market in 2017, accounting for a share of more than 35%. APAC held the second largest position in the market. The market in EMEA is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period. However, the market in APAC is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005610/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com