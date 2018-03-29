The "Europe Cloud Monitoring Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Cloud Monitoring Market would witness market growth of 16.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023
Cloud monitoring system offers an additional layer of protection to the IT infrastructure. The system is used to monitor and analyze the cloud environment and detect potential suspicious activities or malicious behavior from all sources. Cloud monitoring is rapidly adopted in various industries such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunications and IT, and retail and consumer goods due to its robust platform.
SaaS is a model of software deployment hosted as a service which is provided to the through a web interface It is also known as on-demand software or application solution. With the help of comprehensive cloud monitoring solutions, it is possible to attain measuring points for many SaaS-based applications.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Service Model, the market report segments the market into Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Software as a Service.
- Based on Component, the market report segments the market into Services and Solution.
- Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into Large Enterprises and Small Medium Enterprises.
- Based on Vertical, the Cloud Monitoring market segments the market into BFSI, Government, Telecom IT, Healthcare Life sciences, Retail Consumer Goods, and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Cloud Monitoring Market
Chapter 4. Europe Cloud Monitoring Market by Component
Chapter 5. Europe Cloud Monitoring Market by Organization Size
Chapter 6. Europe Cloud Monitoring Market by Vertical
Chapter 7. Europe Cloud Monitoring Market by Country
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- SolarWinds, Inc.
- Dynatrace
- Idera, Inc.
- SevOne, Inc.
- Zenoss Inc.
- Datadog
- Kaseya
- LogicMonitor
- Opsview
