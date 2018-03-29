Teleperformance sets SRS global record score benchmark for industry

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF) the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it has received the Enterprise-Wide Social Responsibility Standard (SRS) Certification Award for the fourth consecutive year from Verego. The SRS scores attained are the highest to-date in the industry.

Certification from the Verego Social Responsibility Standard provides a comprehensive framework for ensuring the effective management of corporate responsibility initiatives. The Verego SRS Certification Award is given to companies that excel in terms of policies and practices in five key AREAs including leadership, ethics, people, community, and the environment. Teleperformance achieved certification in all five defined AREAs of the Verego SRS Standard at an Enterprise-wide scope to include all of its global sites.

"Teleperformance has demonstrated its leadership in corporate responsibility and continues to improve upon its approach across the many areas covered within the Verego Standard and throughout its operations," said Carole Kerrey, Lead Certification Assessor at Verego. "Teleperformance has consistently performed better each year in our evaluation and this improvement demonstrates a real commitment to creating positive change."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, stated: "The Verego certifications are a reflection of Teleperformance's commitment to consistently exceed our social responsibility goals by aiding people in need and helping protect our environment. I'm very proud of our entire team for coming together to serve the communities where we live and work all around the world. Our family is committed to making a positive impact as the global industry leader in both tangible business results and in corporate social responsibility."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 $1.13).

The Group operates 171,000 computerized workstations, with 223,000 employees across 350 contact centers in 76 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us: Twitter @teleperformance

ABOUT VEREGO

Since 2012, Verego has enabled companies around the world to improve the social and environmental responsibility of their management systems by evaluating their implementation of the Verego Social Responsibility Standard, a common framework of Corporate Responsibility best practice. Developed in collaboration with the Verego Steering Committee, a group of sustainability and procurement experts from across the globe, the standard sets forth the management approaches necessary to be a responsible organization in today's modern business world. In addition to certifying organizations against its best practice standard, Verego offers additional software solutions and audit management support that enable companies to expand the effectiveness of their responsible sourcing and supply chain programs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005808/en/

Contacts:

PRESS RELATIONS

AMERICAS AND ASIA-PACIFIC

MARK PFEIFFER

TELEPERFORMANCE

Phone: 1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

or

EUROPE

IMAGE7

Phone: +33 1 53 70 74 70

szaks@image7.fr

or

INVESTOR RELATIONS

TELEPERFORMANCE

Phone: +33 1 53 83 59 87/59 15

investor@teleperformance.com