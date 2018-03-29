The "Europe Database Security Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Database Security Market would witness market growth of 16.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023

The BFSI vertical is responsible for generating large volumes of sensitive data including Personally Identifiable Information (PII), social security numbers, addresses, credit scores, Non-public Personal Information (NPI), collection history, and family member PII. Most of the data fall within databases, and such databases can vulnerable and can be exposed to threat of various kinds.

Therefore, database security has gained prominence within the BFSI sector. Additionally, emerging trends such as cloud banking would further add to the need for secure confidential business and financial databases.

Scope of the Report

Based on Type, the Database Security market segments the market into Software and Services.



Software includes Encryption Tokenization, Database Auditing Reporting, Data Masking Redaction, Access Control Management, and Others.

Services include Professional and Managed Services.

Based on Business Function, the market report segments the market into Finance, Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Others.

Based on Organization Size, the Database Security market segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Deployment Mode, the market report segments the market into Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on Vertical, the Database Security market segments the market into BFSI, Government, Energy Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom IT, Education, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Database Security Market

Chapter 4. Europe Database Security Market by Business Function

Chapter 5. Europe Database Security Market by Organization Size

Chapter 6. Europe Database Security Market by Deployment Type

Chapter 7. Europe Database Security Market by Vertical

Chapter 8. Europe Database Security Market by Country

Chapter 9. Competitive Study

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Fortinet, Inc.

McAfee LLC

Micro Focus (Formerly Hpe Software)

Imperva, Inc.

Singtel (Trustwave)

Thales Group S.A. (Thales E-Security)

Huawei Technology Co. Ltd. (HexaTier)

Gemalto NV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sckg2h/europe_database?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005870/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: IT Security