The Europe Database Security Market would witness market growth of 16.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023
The BFSI vertical is responsible for generating large volumes of sensitive data including Personally Identifiable Information (PII), social security numbers, addresses, credit scores, Non-public Personal Information (NPI), collection history, and family member PII. Most of the data fall within databases, and such databases can vulnerable and can be exposed to threat of various kinds.
Therefore, database security has gained prominence within the BFSI sector. Additionally, emerging trends such as cloud banking would further add to the need for secure confidential business and financial databases.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Type, the Database Security market segments the market into Software and Services.
- Software includes Encryption Tokenization, Database Auditing Reporting, Data Masking Redaction, Access Control Management, and Others.
- Services include Professional and Managed Services.
- Based on Business Function, the market report segments the market into Finance, Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Others.
- Based on Organization Size, the Database Security market segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.
- Based on Deployment Mode, the market report segments the market into Cloud and On-Premise.
- Based on Vertical, the Database Security market segments the market into BFSI, Government, Energy Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom IT, Education, and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Database Security Market
Chapter 4. Europe Database Security Market by Business Function
Chapter 5. Europe Database Security Market by Organization Size
Chapter 6. Europe Database Security Market by Deployment Type
Chapter 7. Europe Database Security Market by Vertical
Chapter 8. Europe Database Security Market by Country
Chapter 9. Competitive Study
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
- Oracle Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Fortinet, Inc.
- McAfee LLC
- Micro Focus (Formerly Hpe Software)
- Imperva, Inc.
- Singtel (Trustwave)
- Thales Group S.A. (Thales E-Security)
- Huawei Technology Co. Ltd. (HexaTier)
- Gemalto NV
