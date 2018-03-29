Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2018) - Ajia Innogroup Holdings, Ltd. (OTC Pink: AJIA) (the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ajia Creative Holdings Limited, has entered into two consulting contracts with two third party clients, namely Heartful Blessing Catering Investment Limited and Shichirin Food and Beverage Corporation Limited (collectively referred as "the Clients"). These two contracts will provide the Company a monthly revenue of US$20,000 and US$10,000 respectively for six months commencing from January 2018 to June 2018. The purpose of the contracts is to develop a catering order system and related training to the Clients.

In addition, the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") will develop similar systems for other potential clients in China and expect to earn income from these developments.

Recently, the Company has appointed a Chief Technical Officer ("CTO"), Mr. Jinzhao Zhu, who is an experienced and well-known IT specialist in China. With this addition, the Group is looking forward to developing more and more IT and Apps businesses in the future and expects these developments will help to derive revenues and hence profits for the Group.

Furthermore, the Group is in the process of negotiating with various parties to bring in more businesses to the Group in the coming months, and the Company's management anticipates that some of these developments could be materialized prior the Company's current fiscal year end of June 30, 2018.

