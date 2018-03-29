The "Europe Automated Liquid Handling Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Automated Liquid Handling Market would witness market growth of 8% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023
Automated liquid handling (ALH) are a set of instruments and equipment, used in handling liquids and execute various functions pertaining to liquid transfer within a clinical and research environment. ALH systems have contributed to the streamlining of research workflows which has led to limiting the manual effort required in liquid transfer operations.
Manual intervention into research is prone to errors and is not reproducible, creating additional bottlenecks within the overall research experiment, when experiments are not satisfactorily reproduced. Such concerns have led to the adoption of ALH systems, as the implementation of the technology delivers error-free reproducible results.
Advancement in technology associated with ALH systems, lack of skilled workforce and benefits of ALH systems over manual pipetting are the factors that would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the benefits of using ALH would further add to the market growth. The technology has gained prominence in the research, innovation, and development sector, majorly due to productivity features and profitability and reduction of the burden associated with manual liquid transfer operations..
