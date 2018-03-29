The "Europe Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market would witness market growth of 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023

The market would witness significant growth during the forecast period, as the integrated software solutions are used in eliminating the need for multiple prototypes and also handle product recall concerns. Finite Element Analysis (FEA) is a computational analysis methodology used to determine the strength of a product with respect to its loading. The use of FEA helps in stimulating real components, to analyze problems pertaining to heat transfer, structural analysis, electromagnetic potential, and mass transport.

Computational fluid dynamics helps in qualitative prediction of fluid flow using mathematical modeling and software tools. CFD is widely used in analysis of turbulence, flow, and pressure distribution of gasses liquids and their interaction with various structures. The development of application-specific software is the priority of the market players to offer customized process functions.

Scope of the Report

Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Finite Element Analysis, Computational Fluid Dynamics, Multibody Dynamics, and Optimization Simulation.

Based on Deployment Type, the market report segments the market into Finite Element Analysis, Computational Fluid Dynamics, Multibody Dynamics, and Optimization Simulation.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Automotive, Aerospace Defense, Healthcare, Industrial Equipment, Electronics, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Computer Aided Engineering Market

Chapter 4. Europe Computer Aided Engineering Market by Deployment Type

Chapter 5. Europe Computer Aided Engineering Market by Vertical

Chapter 6. Europe Computer Aided Engineering Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Autodesk, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

ANSYS, Inc.

Altair Engineering

Dassault Systmes

ESI Group

Exa Corporation

Hexagon AB (MSC Software Corporation)

Siemens AG

