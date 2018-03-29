

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Plc (the 'Company') 29 March 2018 Allotment of Shares



Further to an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1p each in Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc to raise up to £20,000,000 pursuant to a prospectus dated 12 February 2018 (' Prospectus '), the Company announces an allotment on 29 March 2018 of 1,052,716 Ordinary Shares in the Company pursuant to the Offer.



The offer price at which the Ordinary Shares were allotted was 84.45p per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the Prospectus, by reference to the net asset value of an Ordinary Share in the Company on 26 March 2018 (as announced on 29 March 2018, being the last published net asset value per Ordinary Share) divided by 0.965 (to allow for issue costs of the Offer).



Following this allotment, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 162,125,608. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Application will shortly be made for the Ordinary Shares so allotted to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence on or around the 4 April 2018. Definitive documents of title are expected to be despatched within 15 business days of allotment.



Terms defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning where used in this announcement



For further information please contact:



Stuart Brookes Company Secretary - Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Plc Tel 0207 009 4987 stuart.brookes@canaccord.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc via GlobeNewswire



B02WHS0R56



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX