EQS Group-Media / 2018-03-29 / 17:30 Dear All, Please find attached Orascom Development Holding FY2017 results conference call invitation. The call is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 5 April 2018 at 3:00 pm CET (Zurich Local Time). The call will start by a presentation from the CEO Khaled Bichara and the CFO Ashraf Nessim, followed by a Q&A session. A registration is not required. The conference call presentation along with the full set financials will be available on the company's website at 7:00 am CET, links below: http://www.orascomdh.com/investor-relations/financial-information/2017 [1] Thank you, Regards, IR Team Issuer: Orascom Development Holding AG Key word(s): Finance End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Orascom Development Holding AG Gotthardstraße 12 6460 Altdorf Switzerland Phone: +41 41 874 17 17 Fax: +41 41 874 17 07 E-mail: ir@orascomdh.com Internet: www.orascomdh.com ISIN: CH0038285679 Valor: A0NJ37 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of News EQS Group Media 670495 2018-03-29 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=02d00a97e5d4ae2de425a734d9145f82&application_id=670495&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

