The latest market research report by Technavio on the global poultry processing equipment marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global poultry processing equipment market by product, including killing and de-feathering equipment, evisceration equipment, deboning and skinning equipment, and cut-up and portioning equipment and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global poultry processing equipment market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Increasing demand for processed poultry products: a major market driver

Adoption of high pressure processing (HPP) technology for poultry processing: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global poultry processing equipment market with 40% share in 2017

In 2017, the killing and de-feathering equipment segment held the highest market share of nearly 25%

Globally, there is an increase in demand for processed poultry products such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meat products. Factors that are driving the demand for processed foods such as processed poultry products are the growing millennial population, rising population of working women, and on-the-go consumption habits. Several processed products such as skinless and boneless poultry, sausages, canned meat, cured meat, and cooked meat among others are widely consumed worldwide. In countries such as Japan, Angola, Cuba, Iraq, and the UAE, the demand for processed poultry products is high.

Over the years, there has been an exponential growth in the interest and demand for HPP among food processors. HPP is a cold pasteurization technique, which is mainly used for eliminating pathogens and bacteria present in food products. It aids in improving the quality of the food products and helps in preserving the nutrients and vitamin content of the products. It is also used for processing various food products such as meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, juices, and others. HPP proves to be an effective alternative to conventional heat pasteurization.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service, "HPP helps preserve the nutritional benefits of the product and has been extensively used for processing poultry products. HPP processed poultry helps in eliminating bacteria such as E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella. Several poultry processors have adopted HPP treatment for raw materials for increasing the shelf life of products while maintaining a clean label. HPP also helps in reducing the use of preservatives and additives in poultry products such as lactates and salts. Many poultry processors are expected to turn to HPP to improve product quality and safety and to meet the consumer's needs."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global poultry processing equipment market, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. In the Americas, increasing government support for the poultry processing industry across the region is a major factor contributing towards the dominance of this region in the global market. This fueled the growth of the poultry processing industry in the region, besides fueling the demand for poultry processing equipment in the region.

