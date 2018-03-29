sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, March 29

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:29 March 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):115,768
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.2500p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.4000p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):23.7514p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,420,330,360 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,420,330,360 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

29 MARCH 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
1095923.4016:29:58London Stock Exchange
141723.6516:29:53London Stock Exchange
336323.6516:29:52London Stock Exchange
811023.6516:14:31London Stock Exchange
502423.7016:14:31London Stock Exchange
415223.7016:09:37London Stock Exchange
34723.7016:09:37London Stock Exchange
8723.7016:09:37London Stock Exchange
102723.7016:09:37London Stock Exchange
1103423.7015:58:14London Stock Exchange
539923.7015:36:38London Stock Exchange
453823.5515:33:36London Stock Exchange
1056023.7514:43:00London Stock Exchange
919923.8014:42:56London Stock Exchange
80723.8014:42:54London Stock Exchange
579923.8014:35:58 London Stock Exchange
80023.8013:02:59London Stock Exchange
423923.8013:02:59London Stock Exchange
583623.7011:59:13London Stock Exchange
605823.8511:03:11London Stock Exchange
243024.0510:35:41London Stock Exchange
698224.0509:59:02London Stock Exchange
170524.0509:38:14London Stock Exchange
44724.0509:38:14London Stock Exchange
544924.2509:34:59London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


