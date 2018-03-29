Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 29 March 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 115,768 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.2500p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.4000p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 23.7514p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,420,330,360 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,420,330,360 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

29 MARCH 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 10959 23.40 16:29:58 London Stock Exchange 1417 23.65 16:29:53 London Stock Exchange 3363 23.65 16:29:52 London Stock Exchange 8110 23.65 16:14:31 London Stock Exchange 5024 23.70 16:14:31 London Stock Exchange 4152 23.70 16:09:37 London Stock Exchange 347 23.70 16:09:37 London Stock Exchange 87 23.70 16:09:37 London Stock Exchange 1027 23.70 16:09:37 London Stock Exchange 11034 23.70 15:58:14 London Stock Exchange 5399 23.70 15:36:38 London Stock Exchange 4538 23.55 15:33:36 London Stock Exchange 10560 23.75 14:43:00 London Stock Exchange 9199 23.80 14:42:56 London Stock Exchange 807 23.80 14:42:54 London Stock Exchange 5799 23.80 14:35:58 London Stock Exchange 800 23.80 13:02:59 London Stock Exchange 4239 23.80 13:02:59 London Stock Exchange 5836 23.70 11:59:13 London Stock Exchange 6058 23.85 11:03:11 London Stock Exchange 2430 24.05 10:35:41 London Stock Exchange 6982 24.05 09:59:02 London Stock Exchange 1705 24.05 09:38:14 London Stock Exchange 447 24.05 09:38:14 London Stock Exchange 5449 24.25 09:34:59 London Stock Exchange

