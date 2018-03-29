The "Europe Packaging Automation Solutions Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Packaging Automation Solutions Market would witness market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023

Packaging automation solutions are an effective catalyst within the packaging industry, as they are useful in speeding up the packaging process. Packaging automation solutions are widely used in applications across various industries such as food beverages, chemicals, e-commerce logistics, automotive, and others.

Europe is one of the major regions for the packaging automation solutions, due to rapid adoption of advanced, and cost-effective packaging automation solutions in countries such as Germany, Italy, France, U.K., and others, along with the initiatives from European Union.

Scope of the Report

Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Form Filling Sealing, Palletizing Automation Solution, Labelling Automation Solution, Wrapping Automation Solution, and Others.

Based on Product Type, the market report segments the market into Automated Packagers, Automated Conveyors, and Packaging Robots.

Based on End User, the market report segments the market into Food Beverages, Healthcare Pharmaceutical, Automotive, E-commerce Logistics, Chemicals, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Packaging Automation Solutions Market

Chapter 4. Europe Packaging Automation Solutions Market by Product Type

Chapter 5. Europe Packaging Automation Solutions Market by End User

Chapter 6. Europe Packaging Automation Solutions Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.

BEUMER Group GmbH Co., KG

Siemens AG

Kuka AG (Swisslog Holding AG)

Brenton

PakTech

SATO Holdings

