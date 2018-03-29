

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Thursday's session solidly in positive territory ahead of the 4-day Easter holiday weekend. Investors took the opportunity to snap up stocks at reduced prices following the recent pullback in equities. Automakers were particularly strong on reports of a potential merger between Renault and Nissan.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.44 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.91 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.37 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.31 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.72 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.17 percent but the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.17 percent.



In Paris, outsourcing group Sodexo sank 15.69 percent after cutting guidance for fiscal 2018.



Luxury group Kering advanced 1.17 percent after Stella McCartney decided to buy back the French giant's 50 percent stake in her brand.



Renault jumped 5.79 percent on a Bloomberg report that it is in talks to merge with Japan's Nissan Motor. Rival Peugeot added 3.38 percent. Volkswagen climbed 3.50 percent, BMW rose 3.23 percent and Daimler gained 3.92 percent in Germany.



In London, Shire gained 2.01 percent, a day after Japan's Takeda Pharma said it is considering a possible offer for the Irish drug-maker.



Ted Baker dropped 4.36 percent after Jefferies downgraded its rating on the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy.'



Swiss Re rallied 2.23 percent in Zurich on a Bloomberg report that Japan's Softbank Corp. is nearing an agreement to acquire stake in the reinsurance company.



Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in February, the labor force survey from Destatis revealed Thursday. The jobless rate held steady at adjusted 3.5 percent in February. The number of unemployed totaled 1.51 million, which was down by around 11,000 from the previous month.



Germany's unemployment decreased more-than-expected and the jobless rate hit a record low in March as companies created more jobs to expand capacity.



The number of people out of work decreased by 19,000 to 2.373 million in March, the Federal Labor Agency said Thursday. Unemployment was expected to fall 15,000 after declining 23,000 in February.



The jobless rate fell to 5.3 percent in March, in line with expectations, from 5.4 percent in February. This was the lowest since reunification in 1990.



The UK economy expanded at a slower pace as previously estimated in the fourth quarter, final data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, slower than the 0.5 percent expansion seen in the preceding period. The rate came in line with the second estimate published on February 22.



UK mortgage approvals declined more than expected in February, the Bank of England reported Thursday. The number of loans approved for house purchases fell to 63,910 from 67,110 in January. The expected level was 66,000.



UK consumer sentiment strengthened to the highest level in ten months in March, survey data from GfK showed Thursday. The consumer confidence index rose to -7 in March from -10 in February. This was the highest score since May, when the reading was -5.



UK house prices increased at a slower pace in March, data from Nationwide Building Society showed Thursday. House prices grew 2.1 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 2.2 percent increase seen in February. A similar slower growth was last seen in August. Economists had forecast a 2.6 percent rise.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended March 24th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 215,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level of 227,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 230,000 from the 229,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Personal income and spending both increased in line with economist estimates in the month of February, the Commerce Department revealed in a report on Thursday.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in February, matching the increases seen in the two previous months as well as expectations.



The Commerce Department also said personal spending rose by 0.2 percent for the second consecutive month. The uptick in spending also matched estimates.



Consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved by slightly less than initially estimated in the month of March, according to a report released by the University of Michigan on Thursday. The report said the consumer sentiment index for March was downwardly revised to 101.4 from the preliminary reading of 102.0. Economists had expected the index to be unrevised.



A report released by MNI Indicators on Thursday unexpectedly showed a slowdown in the pace of growth in Chicago-area business activity in the month of March.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer slumped to 57.4 in March from 61.9 in February. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth, economists had expected the barometer to inch up to 62.0.



