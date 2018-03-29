GKN shareholders have accepted turnaround specialist Melrose Industries' £8.1bn bid for the engineer. Melrose, which first announced back in January that it had made an approach to GKN, said in a statement that it received valid acceptances representing around 52.4% of the voting rights of GKN. Melrose had set its acceptance condition for the takeover at 50% plus one share. "Accordingly, Melrose is pleased to announce that the acceptance condition has today been satisfied and that its offer has ...

