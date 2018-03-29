Fremont, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2018) - Intero Real Estate is excited to announce the listing of a historic multi-million dollar property in the City of Fremont. This classic Italianate-Stick Eastlake-style home was built in 1882. It is set back on the hillside overlooking the San Francisco Bay and the surrounding hills.

Known as the Gallegos Mansion, the 5-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home rests on 3.82 acres of pristine, tree-lined hills and grassland, perfect for raising horses. The original 5,000-acre estate of meadows, vineyards, a winery and distillery, was owned and operated by Don Juan Gallegos, the immigrant son of the president of Costa Rica. The distillery was destroyed in the 1906 earthquake, but the house withstood the shaking and remained standing.



Historic Multi-Million Dollar Property, the Gallegos Mansion



Michael Tessaro, listing agent for the property, says of the significance of its availability on the market, "This unique home is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Fremont's history. In addition to the breathtaking views and immense grounds, the home itself has been maintained by the current owners to preserve much of its heritage and original style."

The understated elegance of the 14-foot tray ceilings and bright, white accents bring to life the aristocratic nature of the interior spaces. Unique iron and stained glass chandeliers punctuate the home while a number of fireplaces in the secondary rooms establish the ambiance found throughout. The rustic family-style kitchen and bright dining room, with an exquisite built-in China cabinet, present dining and socializing opportunities for any occasion.

The master suite is outfitted with a marble fireplace and matching built-in wardrobes. The master bath has its own charm with a clawfoot tub, rustic wainscotting, and antique pull-chain toilet. The addition of a laundry room and butler's pantry make this a home both practical and spacious enough to accommodate any size household.

Mark Allen, a former Silicon Valley executive, has been the owner for several years. He said of the property, "We've enjoyed living in this beautiful home for a while, and appreciate the serenity of the natural surroundings and the historic feel. It's been our getaway from the busy lifestyle of the valley."

Michael Tessaro has been a realtor in the Bay Area for over thirty years. He brings his extensive knowledge of the Bay Area and his strong dedication to every client he serves.

To schedule a viewing of this exclusive Fremont property, please contact Michael Tessaro at (925) 519-9099 or michael@michaeltessaro.com.

For a preview of the home, visit http://830witherlylane.com/home

