The global rheology modifiers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global rheology modifiers market by product type (organic and inorganic) and by application (paints and coatings, personal care, adhesives and sealants, and home care, institutional, and industrial products). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increasing demand from the personal care sector

The growing demand for rheology modifiers from the cosmetics and personal care sectors due to the increased use of products for hair care, skin care, and baby care. The rheology modifiers are utilized in body washes, facial cleansers, shampoos, gels, lotions, creams, and others in the personal care sector. It aids in adjusting the flow properties, stabilizes formulations, improves texture, and provides suspension.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio foradditives, adhesives, and sealants research, "The growing demand for natural rheology modifiers for personal care products is anticipated to propel the market growth. The rising demand for mild and sulfate-free shampoos, shower gels, and other similar products is predicted to contribute to the growth of the market."

Market trend: increasing demand for bio-based rheology modifiers

The demand for rheology modifiers is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for bio-based rheology modifiers due to their low volatile organic compound (VOC) content and sustainability. The VOC-free rheology modifiers are used in various applications such as paints and coatings, adhesives, personal care, and others. An increased demand for such products is being witnessed from countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and France.

Market challenge: shift in preference from print to digital media

The decline in the consumption of printing ink because of the increasing consumer preference for digital media such as the Internet, electronic publications, e-books, and e-papers has hampered the demand for printed newspapers, published books, catalogs, and other printed material, which will negatively impact the rheology modifiers market.

