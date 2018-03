SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) are regaining ground on Thursday following recent weakness, with the chipmaker climbing by 2.9 percent. Nvidia ended the previous session at its lowest closing level in well over a month.



The rebound by Nvidia comes after CEO Jensen Huang said Uber Technologies does not use the company's self-driving platform architecture.



