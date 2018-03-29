

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a small loss. After a positive start, the market pared its early gains and remained in negative territory for much of the day.



Following two days of strong gains, the pharmaceutical stocks were under pressure at the end of the holiday shortened week. There was little news to drive the direction of trading ahead of the Easter holiday.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.17 percent Thursday and finished at 8,740.97. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall gain of 2.0 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.05 percent Friday, while the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.11 percent.



Volatile bakery group Aryzta was among the top performing stocks of the session, with an increase of 2.9 percent.



Swiss Re rallied 2.2 percent on a Bloomberg report that Japan's Softbank Corp. is nearing an agreement to acquire stake in the reinsurance company.



Kuehne + Nagel climbed 1.4 percent, Dufry rose 1.1 percent and Richemont added 1.2 percent. ABB also finished higher by 1.1 percent after its shareholders approved all proposals at its annual meeting.



Nestlé was the lone index heavyweight to finish in the green, with a gain of 0.1 percent. Novartis and Roche both weakened by 0.9 percent after logging strong gains during the previous two sessions.



Vifor Pharma also slipped 0.3 percent. Clariant dropped 1.1 percent, Zurich Insurance surrendered 1.0 percent and Lonza lost 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX