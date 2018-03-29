Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 22, 2018 to March 28, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number of

shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 22.03.2018 40,000 46.1891 1,847,564 BATE 22.03.2018 137,000 46.1686 6,325,093 CHIX 22.03.2018 75,000 46.1041 3,457,810 TRQX 22.03.2018 573,835 46.1838 26,501,856 XPAR 23.03.2018 25,000 45.8964 1,147,411 BATE 23.03.2018 90,000 45.8928 4,130,352 CHIX 23.03.2018 55,000 45.8998 2,524,487 TRQX 23.03.2018 121,345 45.8583 5,564,680 XPAR 26.03.2018 29,830 46.0199 1,372,774 BATE 26.03.2018 110,000 46.0279 5,063,069 CHIX 26.03.2018 70,000 46.0203 3,221,421 TRQX 26.03.2018 273,318 45.9014 12,545,679 XPAR 27.03.2018 10,000 46.1652 461,652 BATE 27.03.2018 80,000 46.1701 3,693,606 CHIX 27.03.2018 40,000 46.1699 1,846,798 TRQX 27.03.2018 20,000 46.1644 923,288 XPAR 28.03.2018 30,000 45.7312 1,371,936 BATE 28.03.2018 80,000 45.7311 3,658,486 CHIX 28.03.2018 40,000 45.7316 1,829,262 TRQX 28.03.2018 60,000 45.6784 2,740,705 XPAR Total 1,960,328 46.0270 90,227,928

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

