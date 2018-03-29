The "Europe Data Protection Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Data Protection Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023

Data protection is method used to safeguard vital information from corruption, compromises or losses. The need for data protection has gained significance as the amount of data created and stored has significantly grown over time. Data breach and recovery is a costly affair today. Companies have to spend billions of dollars to regain hacked customer data and brand image.

The cost of managing data breaches has significantly risen in the last few years. Therefore, to protect brand image and customers' data companies are investing heavily on encryption technologies. Encryption is simple yet a formidable platform to protect the system from external attacks.

Scope of the Report

Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Solution and Services.

Solution market is segmented into Data Backup Recovery, Disaster Recovery Data Loss Prevention, Data Archiving eDiscovery, Identity Access Management, and Others.

The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed Services.

Based on Organization Size, the Data Protection market segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Deployment Model, the market report segments the market into Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI, Government, Media Entertainment, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom IT, Education, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Data Protection Market

4. Europe Data Protection Market by Organization Size

5. Europe Data Protection Market by Deployment Type

6. Europe Data Protection Market by Vertical

7. Europe Data Protection Market by Country

8. Competitive Study

9. Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Symantec Corporation

CA Technologies, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

McAfee, LLC

Dell Technologies (Quest Software)

NetApp, Inc.

Veeam Software

Acronis, Inc.

