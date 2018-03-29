The "Europe Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market is expected to witness market growth of 21.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 2023).

Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication is a technique used in verification, using two different networks working simultaneously. This is a system used to provide added protection against unauthorized access and confirmations, and preventing fraud and hacking. The adoption of the system blocks various kinds of hacking and identifies theft while conducting online transactions.

Multifactor authentication systems majorly use user credentials such as passwords, security tokens, cellphones, PINs, smart cards for the purpose of authentication. The OOB authentication method comprises mobile phone-based OOB authentication tokens, including backup call and SMS and hardware OOB authentication tokens.

Scope of the Report

Based on Solution Type, the market report segments the market into Phone-based and Hardware.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI, Payment Card Industry, Government, Healthcare Lifesciences, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Out-of-Band (OOB) Authentication Market

4. Europe Out-of-Band (OOB) Authentication Market by Vertical

5. Europe Out-of-Band (OOB) Authentication Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

CA Technologies, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

CensorNet Ltd.

Deepnet Security

Early Warning Services, LLC

Gemalto NV

Shearwater Group (SecurEnvoy Ltd.)

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

BICS (TeleSign)

VASCO Data Security International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8tgvp6/europe?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005994/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: IT Security