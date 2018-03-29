Mortgages No.6 Plc - Notice to Noteholders

NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS

MORTGAGES NO 6 PLC

6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street

London EC2V 7NQ

(the Issuer)

29 March 2018

To the Noteholders of:

£183,000,000 Class A1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2027 (ISIN: XS0206259292)

£345,000,000 Class A2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2037 (ISIN: XS0206259888)

£29,500,000 Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2037 (ISIN: XS0206260464)

£19,200,000 Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2037 (ISIN: XS0206260894)

£7,400,000 Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2037 (ISIN: XS0206261603)

£5,900,000 Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2037 (ISIN: XS0206261942)

£5,900,000 Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2037 (ISIN: XS0206262676)

(together, the Notes)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, in accordance with Condition 5(e)(ii) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes, the Issuer will, on 30 April 2018, redeem all of the Notes in full at their respective Principal Amount Outstanding.This notice is irrevocable.

The Issuer has requested the UK Listing Authority to cancel the listing of the Notes on the Official List maintained by the UK Listing Authority with effect on 30 April 2018 and also notified the London Stock Exchange plc that it wishes to cancel the admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange of the Notes with effect on 30 April 2018 following the full and final redemption of the Notes by the Issuer on such date.

The terms defined in the master definitions schedule dated 7 December 2004 (as amended, restated, as supplemented, replaced or novated (in whole or in part) from time to time) and signed for the purposes of identification by, amongst others, the Issuer and U.S. Bank Trustees Limited as Trustee shall, unless otherwise defined herein or the context requires otherwise, have the same meaning in this letter.

MORTGAGES NO 6 PLC