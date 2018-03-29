China will lower the value-added tax rate on companies from the high-tech, manufacturing, transportation, construction and agricultural sectors from 1 May in order to offset the tariffs imposed by Trump on Chinese imports to the US. The decision was expected to boost domestic demand and to spur the economy with the savings accruing to Chinese firms pegegd at 240bn yuan with the tax rate levied on the manufacturing sector set to be cut to 16% from 17%, while those on the rest would be lowered to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...