WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of GameStop (GME) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday. After hitting a nearly thirteen-year intraday low, GameStop is currently down by 10 percent.



The steep drop by GameStop comes after the video game retailer reported fiscal fourth quarter results that beat estimates but provided a disappointing revenue forecast.



